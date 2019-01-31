One of San Francisco's most famous food trucks is going to open a restaurant.Senor Sisig reportedly plans to take over a spot on Valencia Street near 21st in the Mission District.Senor Sisig specializes in Filipino fusion street food with a Mexican twist.One favorite is the California Sisig burrito -- which is a burrito with either pork, chicken or tofu, wrapped up with cheese, sour cream, guacamole and French fries.