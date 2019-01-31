SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --One of San Francisco's most famous food trucks is going to open a restaurant.
RELATED: What is the Rebel Within muffin?
Senor Sisig reportedly plans to take over a spot on Valencia Street near 21st in the Mission District.
Senor Sisig specializes in Filipino fusion street food with a Mexican twist.
One favorite is the California Sisig burrito -- which is a burrito with either pork, chicken or tofu, wrapped up with cheese, sour cream, guacamole and French fries.
Here are more mouthwatering stories about food.