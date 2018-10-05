Welch's debuts line of frozen avocados

Say goodbye to avocado hand.
Welch's has found a solution.
The company is now selling frozen avocado in a bag.
The fruit is chopped into large pieces called "hand-chunks", not sliced or diced.
The bags are selling for $4.93 at Walmart but they're currently sold out.
They're also sold out on Amazon.
Considering how much an avocado costs it doesn't seem like too bad of a deal.
In case you're wondering, the reviews on Amazon aren't spectacular. "One of the most horrible things I have put in my mouth," wrote DalTXJim. Michele Brignac wrote, "One good point is that the chunks in the bag were quite large. But the taste is just way too off from a real - fresh - avocado."
