AVOCADO

Welch's debuts line of frozen avocados

EMBED </>More Videos

Say goodbye to avocado hand. Welch's is now selling frozen avocados in a bag.

Say goodbye to avocado hand.

Welch's has found a solution.

The company is now selling frozen avocado in a bag.

RELATED: Get paid to eat avocados in health study

The fruit is chopped into large pieces called "hand-chunks", not sliced or diced.

The bags are selling for $4.93 at Walmart but they're currently sold out.

They're also sold out on Amazon.

Considering how much an avocado costs it doesn't seem like too bad of a deal.

In case you're wondering, the reviews on Amazon aren't spectacular. "One of the most horrible things I have put in my mouth," wrote DalTXJim. Michele Brignac wrote, "One good point is that the chunks in the bag were quite large. But the taste is just way too off from a real - fresh - avocado."

See more stories, photos, and videos on avocados.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodavocadofruitbusinessamazonwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AVOCADO
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Meet Avocado Squirrel, the new Pizza Rat
Bay Area Weekend Events: DogFest2018, Avocado Con
More avocado
FOOD & DRINK
SF Eats: Polk Street's Vertigo Bar changes hands, Russian Hill's Zarzuela to shutter after 24 years
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Fat Baguette Lounge brings ramen, sandwiches and karaoke to Pleasant Hill
SJ's Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend warming trend
Toyota announces massive recall of Prius Hybrids
More News