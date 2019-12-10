Food & Drink

White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria

A recall has been issued for fast food favorite that sells in your grocery store's frozen food section.

White Castle is recalling its famous cheeseburger sliders for possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, 6-pack hamburgers, 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16 pack cheeseburgers with 'Best By' dates between August 4 and August 17, 2020.

White Castle says the listeria was found in a sample taken from one of the chain's manufacturers. There have been no reported illnesses.

The FDA says customers should throw away the products immediately, or return the items to the store of purchase for a refund.

For more information, visit: www.fda.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodwhite castlerecallconsumerburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Lab test leads to hazmat situation in Emeryville
Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers
Rain totals above average in parts of North Bay after weekend storm
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
City of Fremont to crack down on open house signs
Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love
Show More
Clint Eastwood shows appreciation for Marines at Camp Pendleton
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy and cold
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
More TOP STORIES News