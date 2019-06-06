Food & Drink

Taco Bell emergency: Louisiana woman calls 911 after her local Taco Bell runs out of tacos

For one hungry Taco Bell customer, her latest experience was more than disappointing.

She called police complaining her local restaurant in Louisiana actually ran out of tacos.

The unsatisfied customer notified the Slidell Police Department on Monday that the restaurant was out of both hard and soft taco shells.

Police called it a "travesty" but said there was nothing they could do about it.

It was not immediately clear if the police were investigating the incident or interested in pursuing any charges against the caller.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklouisianataco bell911 callcustomerrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News