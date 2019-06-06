Taco Bell emergency: Louisiana woman calls 911 after her local Taco Bell runs out of tacos

For one hungry Taco Bell customer, her latest experience was more than disappointing.She called police complaining her local restaurant in Louisiana actually ran out of tacos.The unsatisfied customer notified the Slidell Police Department on Monday that the restaurant was out of both hard and soft taco shells.Police called it a "travesty" but said there was nothing they could do about it.It was not immediately clear if the police were investigating the incident or interested in pursuing any charges against the caller.