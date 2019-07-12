Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake

A Georgia woman tried to order a "Moana"-themed cake for her daughter's 25th birthday and instead of a cake adorned with the popular Disney character, the local Dairy Queen handed over a pot-themed dessert.The marijuana themed-cake even had a "My Little Pony" smoking a joint.It seems the employee who took the order misheard the request.Kensli Davis' mom said workers apologized and offered to make another cake, but she stuck with the first one because it was just too funny.