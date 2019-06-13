Food & Drink

'Women of Wine' being showcased at San Francisco charity event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 25 female winemakers and more than 75 wines will be showcased at the charity event at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco.

The 'Women in Wine' reception raises money for a good cause, but also serves to shine the spotlight on female winemakers.

"A large number of graduates from both Fresno and Davis and I'm sure the same for Cal Poly and other programs who are women. And we don't represent a very large number of people who have the head wine making job," said Shalini J Sekhar. "I think it's interesting and important to showcase women who are owners, winemakers, in positions of decision making of what will go into your glass."

The event benefits La Cocina, a non-profit incubator that provides mentorship and support to women of color and from immigrant communities who want to launch food-making businesses.

Event Info
Thu, June 13, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

One Market Restaurant
1 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
Tickets $85

Event Website
