'Football is gay' - new NFL ad shows support to LGBTQ+ community

He's the first active NFL player to do so.
The league tweeted out a new commercial which starts out by saying "football is gay."
Football is for all. Football is for everyone.
The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.
For more information on how you can help the Trevor Project
It then adds "football is lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, American and freedom."
The 30-second spot offers a link to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.
Nassib pledged to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit which saw its online donations skyrocket after his announcement.