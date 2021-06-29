Sports

'Football is gay' - new NFL ad shows support to LGBTQ+ community

By ABC7.com staff
The NFL is sending a powerful message of support to the LGBTQ+ community, a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay.

He's the first active NFL player to do so.

The league tweeted out a new commercial which starts out by saying "football is gay."



It then adds "football is lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, American and freedom."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.



The 30-second spot offers a link to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Nassib pledged to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit which saw its online donations skyrocket after his announcement.

