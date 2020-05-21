Former employees, brothers arrested for kidnapping, murder of Santa Cruz tech executive Tushar Atre

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office has identified the four suspects arrested for the murder and kidnapping of Santa Cruz County tech executive Tushar Atre, which includes two former employees.

Detectives have identified them as 23-year-old Joshua Camps, 22-year-old Kurtis Charters, 22-year-old Stephen Lindsay, and 19-year-old Kaleb Charters.

According to authorities, they were arrested near their homes in Southern California and Michigan on Tuesday.

On October 1, 2019 Tushar Atre was kidnapped from his home in Santa Cruz County and found murdered several hours later at a property in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

During the investigation, deputies released surveillance video showing possible suspects, walking out of an alley from East Cliff Drive onto Pleasure Point Drive, near Atre's home.

Three of the four suspects are being held with no bail in the Santa Cruz County jail on charges of murder, robbery, kidnapping

The sheriff's office says the fourth suspect will be booked on the same charges once he is extradited from Michigan.

Authorities say the motive is still believed to be robbery.

