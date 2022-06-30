4th of July events: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

Please don't light your own fireworks -- we have a list of events happening around the Bay Area that you can go to instead.
Be sure to check the event's website for the latest information before making your weekend plans! Some events are subject to availability.
AROUND THE BAY
On Monday, BART will be running a Sunday schedule (8 a.m. - midnight). They will run five-line service until 8 p.m. and then three-line service after 8 p.m.
They will have extra event trains serving the Embarcadero station to help riders get home after the fireworks in San Francisco.
For more information, visit the BART website.
EAST BAY
4th of July Aboard the USS Hornet
When: 7/4/2022
Where: USS Hornet, 707 West Hornet Ave., Alameda
Info: Relax on the Flight Deck with Samoa Boy, grab some food and drinks, and explore all the great aircraft, restored spaces, Apollo artifacts, and exhibits at the museum!
Admission: $0-$90
Alameda July 4th Parade R.A.C.E. (runsignup.com)
When: 7/4/2022, Race For Shelter at 9 a.m.; Parade at 10 a.m.
Where: 1420 Park St. Alameda, CA 94501
Info: After two years, the Alameda Parade 5K is back. This is a 5K run (3.1 mile) and walk-through Alameda at 9 a.m., just before the historic 4th of July Parade.
Admission: $35, $15 Ages 0-12
July 4th Parade, Fest & Fireworks 2022
Where: Several locations throughout Antioch
When: 7/4/2022, festivities start at 11 a.m.
Info: 4th of July events will include a pancake breakfast, car show, parade, live music and fireworks show that starts at 9 p.m.
Concord 4th of July Fireworks
When: 7/4/2022, Gates open at 6 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Where: Mt. Diablo High School 2450 Grant St. Concord, CA 94520
Info: The Concord 4th of July Celebration brings together residents of Concord and neighboring cities for a truly memorable experience. The spirit and success of this event with the fireworks show has quickly made this celebration one of Concord's signature events.
Admission: FREE
Fremont 4th of July Parade
When: 7/4/2022
Where: Various locations in Fremont
Info: A virtual map showing the locations of all registered Porches will be posted so you can plan a walk, bike or drive around your neighborhood to see and share in the celebration. Parade starts at 10 a.m.
Admission: FREE
July 4th Dynamite 5K Run/Walk 2022: SF Bay Trail, Hercules
When: 7/4/2022
Where: End of John Muir Parkway, Hercules
Info: Reboot our 4th of July tradition with the Hercules Dynamite 5K Run/Walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail! The race will start July 4th at 9 a.m. We will run/jog/walk the newly opened Northern portion of the San Francisco Bay Trail from The Exchange to the top of the trail on Pacific Ave and back.
Admission: $30 - 40
The "United We Shine" Downtown Fireworks Celebration in Livermore
When: 7/4/2022 9:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Livermore
Info: The Fireworks show is produced in partnership with City of Livermore, CA - Government and Livermore Downtown. FREE glow stick giveaways courtesy of the City of Livermore! Visit our website for glow stick pickup locations, Pick up times are from 4 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Admission: FREE
July 4th ALCO Firefighters Pancake Breakfast 2022: Newark
When: 7/4/2022
Where: Alameda County Fire Department Station 27, 39039 Cherry St., Newark
Info: Join Alameda County Firefighters for their Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast, co-sponsored by the Newark International House of Pancakes (IHOP), on Monday, July 4, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Enjoy the classic cars club, a magician and much more. Admission: $5
Oakland Municipal Band Fourth of July Concert
When: 7/4/2022 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Lakeside Park. 666 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Info: Since 1912, the Oakland Municipal Band has been presenting free concerts at Lakeside Park in the heart of Oakland, California. It is one of the oldest musical organizations in the United States. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and a picnic lunch, and join us for the 109th season!
Admission: FREE
Orinda 4th of July Parade
When: 7/4/2022 10 a.m.
Where: Various locations in Orinda
Info: Orinda's July 4th tradition, started in the early 1980s by the Orinda Association, is a way to celebrate Independence Day and to celebrate "community." Thousands of citizens and visitors have gathered in previous years to participate in or watch the parade and attend the numerous events available throughout the day. This year we will have our traditional parade again - as well as a concert in the park following the parade.
Admission: FREE
2022 4th of July Parade and Pancake Breakfast
When: 7/4/2022, Parade starts at 11 a.m.
Where: The corner of Highland Avenue and Park Way in Piedmont
Info: A Grand Marshal historically leads the parade, which is less than eight blocks, ending just past Piedmont Park.
Admission: FREE
2021 Pleasant Hill Fourth of July Celebration
When: 7/4/2022, race starts at 7:45am
Where: Various locations in Pleasant Hill
Info: Features their 18th Annual Firecracker 5K Run and Walk, a fundraising event benefiting Pleasant Hill schools. Dress-up in your best patriotic gear.
Admission: $40
4th of July 2022 Celebration Concert Featuring Pride & Joy Band
When: 7/4/2022 5:00pm-8pm
Where: San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater, 12501 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon
Info: The San Ramon 4th of July 2022 Celebration Concert will be featuring Pride & Joy, one of the best Bay Area party bands playing all of your favorite songs. The evening will begin with patriotic music from Olympia Fields and a tribute to our Veterans.
July 4th 'Run San Ramon' 5K 2022
When: 7/4/2022
Where: San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon
Info: Get a healthy start to your 4th of July with this Independence Day Classic. Enjoy the paved and looped 5K course through San Ramon. All participants will receive a short sleeve commemorative shirt, bib, and participation medal. The Run San Ramon is a chip-timed race.
Admission: Adult 5K - $50, Youth 5K - $40, Virtual - $40
4th of July Parkoncert
When: 7/4/2022 at 6 p.m.
Where: Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek
Info: Enjoy a free concert by the Walnut Creek Concert Band at Civic Park in Downtown Walnut Creek. Bring your family and friends, have a picnic and enjoy the sounds of your Walnut Creek Concert Band as we celebrate America!
Admission: FREE
NORTH BAY
Fourth of July Celebration
When: 7/4/2022, 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Community Park 2, 20 Benton Way, American Canyon
Info: Join us in celebrating the 4th of July! We have an exciting event planned and can't wait to see you. This year's parade will start at 3:00 pm at American Canyon Road and Elliot Drive; travel north on Elliot Drive to Benton Way, ending at Community Park II (20 Benton Way). Make sure you grab your seats along the parade route and get ready for fun. The parade's arrival at Community Park II will kick off the party at our 4th of July Festival, which will include food trucks, live music, Silent Disco, and other free fun activities for all ages! We will finish the night with the best fireworks show in the area. You will not want to miss it! The fireworks will begin shortly after dusk. The Silent Disco will continue until 10:30 pm. We encourage everyone to come out and celebrate with us.
Admission: FREE
4th Of July Parade & Family Fun At Park 2022
When: 7/4/2022, festivities start at 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Fairfield
Info: In addition to the traditional parade which will be held in downtown Fairfield on Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m., a variety of fun family-oriented activities will take place on the county lawn at Jefferson and Texas Streets from 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. Activities will include a "Hot Dog Eating Contest", "Best Apple Pie" competition, music, bounce houses, relay races, novelty food vendors, and so much more!
July 4th Free Concert & Fireworks 2022: CreekWalk, Vacaville
When: 7/4/2022, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Andrews Park, 614 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville
Info: Join us as Project 4 band takes the stage on the 4th of July to bring Pop, Soul, Latin, R&B, and Rock & Roll to CreekWalk during this free concert celebrating our Independence Day. This energetic band will have you dancing, singing, and smiling until fireworks light up the sky.
Admission: FREE
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
When: 7/2/2022-7/4/2022
Where: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo
Info: Celebrate the biggest holiday of the summer at Six Flags July 4th Fest, presented by Coca-Cola. It's an epic three-day party, July 2-4. Say Happy Birthday America with screamin' rides, spectacular fireworks, music and of course ice-cold Coca-Cola.
Admission: $39.99
PENINSULA
Half Moon Bay "Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Celebration and Parade
When: 7/4/2022, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Half Moon Bay, Main Street between Filbert and Mill Streets, Half Moon Bay
Info: This year marking its 51st rendition, Half Moon Bay's beloved Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Block Party takes over Main Street, transforming the charming downtown into a festive Red, White and Blue celebration.
Admission: FREE
SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco 4th of July Fireworks
When: 7/4/2022, 9:30 - 10:00 p.m.
Where: Pier 39 / Aquatic Park, San Francisco
Info: The annual Fourth of July Fireworks will take place along SF's incredible northern waterfront. Fireworks will be set off from a barge off Pier 39 and from the Municipal Pier, Aquatic Park, beginning at 9:30 pm.
Fireworks are best viewed from the Hyde Street Harbor and Fisherman's Wharf area. Other public areas to watch from include PIER 39 and the Pier 43 walkway.
Admission: FREE
San Francisco Independence Day Pub Crawl & Hot Dog Eating Contest
When: 7/4/2022, 4 - 10 p.m.
Where: Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk St., San Francisco
Info: The Fourth of July Pub Crawl is San Francisco's biggest Independence Day Party with a huge group of fun, party people attending every year. We have lined up some of the coolest pubs in the city that will be offering a diverse selection of beers, cocktails, shots and more at a huge discount for pub crawl participants. Your pub crawl ticket will get you access to all of the drink specials as well as give you free entry to all of the bars. You will also receive a Fourth of July Pub Crawl Map, which will have all the details for the crawl including all of the participating bars, drinks specials, hot dog eating contest information and afterparty details.
Admission: $5-$35
SOUTH BAY
Celebrate Fourth of July with the City of Milpitas!
When: 7/4/2022, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Milpitas Sports Center
Info: Celebrate the 4th of July with the City of Milpitas. The event will include music, kids' activities and food trucks. Pre-sale tickets are $4 and day-of-purchase tickets are $6.
Admission: $4-$6
Rose, White and Blue Parade: Be the Parade
When: 7/4/2022, 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: The Alameda between Stockton Avenue and Magnolia Avenue, San Jose
Info: A historic community celebration that brings together residents, businesses and organizations of San José and the greater Bay Area in celebration of diversity, public spirit, and our floral/agricultural heritage.
Fireworks on the Green
When: 7/4/2022, gates open at 3 p.m., fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center, 16500 Condit Road
Info: Fireworks are launched from the Outdoor Sports Complex (OSC) located at 16500 Condit Rd. Located between Tennant and East Dunne Ave. Gates open at 3 p.m. and we have over 1,000 parking spots (so plenty of room for everyone). We are excited to bring a new headline act to our line-up this year, The Arena Band! Also, by popular demand, we're bringing back The Usual Suspects, our Patriotic Singers school group and The Jukebox Boyz to open for us!! Live music starts at 3 p.m. and the largest, land-based fireworks display in Northern California begins at 9:30 p.m...(BOOM!)
Admission: The festival is FREE for everyone! Parking is a modest $10 online (or $15 at the door) to help pay for the fireworks and you can sit just yards away from where they are being launched.