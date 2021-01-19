Pets & Animals

Baby Francois' langur monkey is 1st birth of its species at Philadelphia Zoo

By 6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new addition last month.

This little Francois' langur, a type of monkey, was born on December 13 to first time parents Mei Mei and Chester.



Her name is Quy Bau, which means "precious" in Vietnamese.

"When she was first born, our team noticed Mei Mei wasn't attending to her, which isn't uncommon for first-time moms," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "So our vet staff took the baby to the animal hospital for a warming bath and some food. Since then, she and mom have bonded and the entire family is doing great!"

Quy Bau marks the first birth of this species at the zoo.
