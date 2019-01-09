Woman survives freak accident when freeway sign crushes her car

EMBED </>More Videos

Freeway sign suddenly falls, crashing down on car below

MELBOURNE, Australia --
Terrifying moments on an Australian freeway were captured on camera.

Dash-cam video captured the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The car's roof caved in, injuring the 53-year-old driver. She was taken to the hospital with neck injuries. She is expected to survive.

Transportation officials say they checked the sign the day before and had no idea this was going to happen.

Crews are now double checking similar signs.

SEE ALSO: Woman blames flips-flops for bizarre crash
EMBED More News Videos

Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentcar accidentcaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
1 killed in crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain expected as storm rolls through Bay Area
Crews working fast to prevent another raw sewage spill in Marin Co. ahead of storm
Authorities search for suspect after teen shot, killed in Belmont
Tornadoes hit Santa Cruz in Sunday's winter storm
Thompson scores 43, Warriors beat Knicks to snap home skid
First recorded flu-related death this season reported in Santa Clara County
Show More
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
How to save money on rental car insurance
Teen found shot at Belmont school identified; police search for suspect in Pleasanton
Residents preparing for major rain in the North Bay
PG&E facing possibility of bankruptcy
More News