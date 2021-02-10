Fremont police investigating shooting involving officers, search underway for armed suspect

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Fremont Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who was allegedly involved in a shooting with its officers Tuesday night.Fremont P.D. tweeted the shooting happened near Stevenson Blvd. and Boyce Rd.Authorities have not said if police officers shot at someone or if someone shot at them.There is also no word yet if anyone was injured.SKY7 was over the scene where you could see a heavy police presence and an abandoned car that appeared to be involved in the incident.