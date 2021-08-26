Shooting suspect fatally shot by officer on Auto Mall Parkway in Fremont, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting suspect shot, killed by officer in Fremont, police say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Fremont Wednesday night.

Fremont PD confirms an officer shot and killed someone accused in another shooting not far away.

Police first sent out a tweet saying say they had responded to a report of a shooting at the Southlake Mobile Home Park on Fremont Boulevard around 5:20 p.m. The victim was transported to a local trauma center.

Twenty minutes later, the department said a suspect in that shooting had been fatally shot by an officer about half a mile away, on Auto Mall Parkway.

"This shooting is under investigation, we need to look at body cam, interview officer's and collect evidence," police said on Twitter.

Police are telling people to avoid the area of Auto Mall Parkway between Fremont Boulevard and Grimmer.





Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootinggun violenceshootinginvestigationguns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News