Shooting suspect fatally shot by officer on Auto Mall Parkway in Fremont, police say

A gun was recovered near the suspect who has been confirmed deceased. This shooting is under investigation, we need to look at body cam,interview officer’s and collect evidence. We anticipate holding a press conference in the next couple of hours. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) August 26, 2021

At about 5:19 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at Southlake Mobile Home Park, 43832 Fremont Blvd. The victim has been transported to a local trauma center. This an active incident and investigation. Additional details will be provided when possible. pic.twitter.com/bu8xj3ju0g — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) August 26, 2021

We can can confirm an Officer Involved Shooting, involving an attempt 187 suspect. **Please avoid the area of Auto Mall Pkwy from Fremont Blvd to Grimmer** — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) August 26, 2021

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Fremont Wednesday night.Fremont PD confirms an officer shot and killed someone accused in another shooting not far away.Police first sent out a tweet saying say they had responded to a report of a shooting at the Southlake Mobile Home Park on Fremont Boulevard around 5:20 p.m. The victim was transported to a local trauma center.Twenty minutes later, the department said a suspect in that shooting had been fatally shot by an officer about half a mile away, on Auto Mall Parkway."This shooting is under investigation, we need to look at body cam, interview officer's and collect evidence," police said on Twitter.Police are telling people to avoid the area of Auto Mall Parkway between Fremont Boulevard and Grimmer.