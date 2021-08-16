Fremont woman arrested for arson in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Fremont woman was arrested last week on arson and drug charges after she allegedly admitted to law enforcement that she started a fire near Echo Summit in El Dorado County.

The sheriff's department said they responded to the area of Aspen Creek Tract last Wednesday for a report of a fire.

Deputies came across the suspect, 43-year-old Viola Liu, who they say was covered in scratches and soot and dressed in a bikini.

She was booked in the county jail on charges of arson, controlled substance and drug possession and obstructing a peace officer.



