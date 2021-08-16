Fremont woman arrested for arson in El Dorado County

TAKE ACTION: Tips for how to help and stay safe during and after a wildfire
The sheriff's department said they responded to the area of Aspen Creek Tract last Wednesday for a report of a fire.
Deputies came across the suspect, 43-year-old Viola Liu, who they say was covered in scratches and soot and dressed in a bikini.
She was booked in the county jail on charges of arson, controlled substance and drug possession and obstructing a peace officer.
