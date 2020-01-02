Man killed trying to stop Oakland laptop theft was about to celebrate birthday, friend tells ABC7

Man dragged/killed over stolen laptop at Starbucks in Montclair would have been celebrating his birthday. Friend tells ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ he showed up at victim’s home to celebrate NYE/his bday when police called to say he had passed. Victim’s family is coming from China. pic.twitter.com/WNCmTvF8yF — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 2, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man who was killed in an attempt to stop a laptop theft from an Oakland Starbucks Tuesday afternoon was supposed to celebrate his birthday later that day, according to Peter Tseng, a coworker and friend of the victim.Tseng says police have been in contact with the victim's loved ones, who live overseas. He declined to share his friend's name out of respect for the victim's family.He spoke to ABC7 News about his friend."He liked the outdoors, and he actually brought a lot of us together a lot of times, you know, for activities," Tseng said. "He was a good friend. He was a really kind guy."Tseng and his friends were waiting outside the victim's apartment, waiting to celebrate New Year's Eve, which was also the victim's birthday, when they got the tragic news."We were actually going over to his place to celebrate New Year's Eve, but he wasn't there. We got there at 7 p.m. and were like, 'Where is he?' I think just a little after that, the police called us and told us that he passed away. It was also his birthday," Tseng said.Tseng said that he worked with the man in tech and that he lived in Oakland and frequently went to the Montclair District Starbucks to work on his laptop.The Oakland Police Department confirms investigators have made two arrests in the homicide.The arrests come after the victim was reportedly dragged by the fleeing suspect's SUV after he tried to jump into the car as it drove away from the busy coffee shop on Mountain Boulevard."I didn't think he was the type to do that, but on instinct maybe, he thought he could get it back," Tseng said."It all just happened so fast. He was really fast. He was really brave," said a Starbucks customer named Julie, who did not want us to use her last name.Jack Ronner, who lives in Montclair Village, saw the suspect's car speed away from the scene."We don't just sit here and watch things like that," Ronner said. " I mean it was a vroom! And I turned behind me and the car was disappearing up there at a high rate of speed."He and others were horrified, when they saw the laptop owner lying on Antioch Street around the corner from Starbucks."I couldn't see his face because it was covered with blood," said Jean Miller, who spent part of her New Year's day wrapping up flowers with crime tap, where the young man was killed, right outside her salon."He was lifeless when I was standing there," Miller said.The victim later died at an Oakland hospital.Tseng said the family of the victim is coming from China.Oakland police and the Alameda County coroner have yet to release the name of the victim.Police also released no details about the suspects who were arrested, only saying the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to called investigators at (510) 238-3821.