Job Hunting with Jobina: New SJSU cyber bootcamp will train workers for thousands of open tech jobs

Fullstack Academy, a coding bootcamp based out of New York, has a new partnership with San Jose State University. They're launching two tech bootcamp programs focused on training aspiring cybersecurity and coding professionals.
"We've identified that there are about 10,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs and nearly 17,000 software job openings in San Jose, Lesia Harhaj, Fullstack Academy's director of career success, said. "There is obviously a need. We want to create an influx of skilled professionals."
Harhaj says the virtual bootcamp is 26 weeks and requires no previous experience in the coding or cybersecurity world.
"It is a commitment," Harhaj continued. "You have to be ready to learn and ready to work, but we're here for you every step of the way to make sure you have all of the information."
"We'll be offering scholarships for a variety of SJSU community members, including military personnel and veterans, SJSU alum, current students and employees, and those who attend our live workshops," Harhaj said.
According to Fullstack Academy, the SJSU cyber bootcamp will give students a foundation in both front- and back-end web development, programming skills for in-demand coding jobs, teach students how to monitor and secure systems, networks, applications and much more.
"There is the career success team which comes in as we get closer to graduation to work one on one with our students," Harhaj explained. "In terms of resume support, networking, how to interview how to negotiate your salary...all of those things. Our team actually works with students while they're on the job search."
Harhaj said bootcamp graduates will qualify for high paying coding or cybersecurity jobs.
"We have seen people change their lives, change their families and change their communities," she replied.
According to Glassdoor, starting pay for software engineers in San Jose is around $95,000 and $80,000 for cyber security analysts. The average entry level salary in San Jose is about $36,800.
