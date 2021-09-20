gabby petito

Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker, days after last call by Gabby

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman describes picking up Brian Laundrie as a hitchhiker in Wyoming

NEW YORK -- A woman told "Good Morning America" that she picked up Brian Laundrie as he hitchhiked alone in Wyoming.

Gabby Petito: Timeline of everything we know about her disappearance

She picked him up on August 29, four days after the last time Gabby Petito is known to have called her family.
Laundrie told Miranda Baker he had been camping alone while Gabby Petito worked on their social media page in their van.

He eventually got out of Baker's car when she said she was heading to Jackson Hole.

"He got out, and you know, he was thankful and he was kind of in a hurry. He said he was going to go across the street into the parking lot and find someone else to give him a ride, but, when we looked back 10 or 15 seconds after he got out of the vehicle he was just gone," she said.

You can watch the entire exclusive interview with Baker on "Good Morning America," beginning at 7 a.m.


The FBI confirmed that a body matching Petito's was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday night.

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI confirmed a body matching the description of Gabby Petito has been found in Grand Teton on Sunday.



The Laundrie family attorney released a statement on Sunday night: "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."

Laundrie remains missing in Florida.

WATCH | Chopper hovers over police search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper video shows the police search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue pointsuffolk countywyominghuman remains foundgabby petitobrian laundriemissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GABBY PETITO
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News