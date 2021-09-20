gabby petito

Gabby Petito case: 911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' girl

By Eyewitness News
MOAB, Utah -- A 911 caller claimed he witnessed Brian Laundrie "slapping" Gabby Petito and chasing her up and down a sidewalk.

Moab Police Department in Utah responded to the incident on August 12, located the van and pulled the couple over.

Police released body camera footage of the traffic stop and wrote in a report that the couple, identified as Laundrie and Petito, admitted to arguing and that Petito had slapped Laundrie.

Moab police released the full body camera video of their interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.



The incident occurred just several weeks before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Police have now released audio of the full 2-minute and 30-second call. The caller's name was not released.

Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far

Read the full transcript of the call below:



Dispatcher: Grand County Sheriff's Office. Hi, can you hear me sir?

Caller: Yeah. Hi, I'm calling. I'm right on the corner of Main Street by moonflower. And we're driving by and I'd like to report a domestic dispute to Florida with a white that Florida license plate. White Van, gentlemen. 5'6 Beard.

Dispatcher: Where's it at?

Caller: They just drove off. They're going down Main Street. They made a right onto Main Street for a moonflower

Dispatcher: Or what were they doing?

Caller: But what do you say?

Dispatcher: What were they doing?

Caller: We drove by him a gentleman was slapping the girl

Dispatcher: He was slapping her?

Caller: Yes. And then we stop. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her hops in the car. And they drove off

Dispatcher: You say that was a white van?

Caller: White van, I can give you the license plate if you give me one sec. I took.

Dispatcher: What kind of white van, like a big one?

Caller: It was a smaller van with the license plate of it was white. Florida license plate QFCG03. It was the make was a Ford Model was transit. Black ladder on the passenger side.

Dispatcher: Black ladder passenger side.

Caller: White Ford Transit.

Dispatcher: White Ford Transit. Okay, what's your name? (Long pause) And where did they? So they turned. They headed south on Main Street from Moonflower Market?

Caller: Correct. They made the right turn.

Dispatcher: So they went north.

Caller: North. Yeah. So I'm not from around here.

Dispatcher: Okay. So you're right there by the post office.

Caller: right across the street. Yep.

Dispatcher: Okay. And when they turned on to Main Street, they went right or left?

Caller: Right.

Dispatcher: Right. So they went north, north on Main. All right. I will let somebody know. Thank you.

Caller: Yeah, no worries.

Dispatcher: Bye.

