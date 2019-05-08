Gas leak forces evacuations in San Francisco's Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A gas leak has forced evacuations at 23rd and Judah in San Francisco's Sunset District.

It appears there was construction work going on and that led to a gas leak.

PG&E is now at the scene and going door to door in the area to tell people they need to leave. Other neighbors are being told to shelter-in-place. The utility is asking people to avoid the area.

