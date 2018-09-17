Gas leak capped in Napa, shelter-in-place lifted

PG&E truck

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
A natural gas leak that triggered a shelter-in-place and road closures in Napa has been capped.

A PG&E crew capped the leak around 10:25 a.m.

Crews say all shelter-in-place orders and road closures have been lifted.
