Gas leak capped in Napa, shelter-in-place lifted
KGO
PG&E truck
KGO
Monday, September 17, 2018 10:33AM
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
A natural gas leak that triggered a shelter-in-place and road closures in Napa has been capped.
A PG&E crew capped the leak around 10:25 a.m.
Crews say all shelter-in-place orders and road closures have been lifted.
gas leak
PG&E
Napa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
