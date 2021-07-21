bear

Video shows Tennessee man shooing Gatlinburg bear from car

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: TN man shoos bear from car in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man on vacation with friends in Gatlinburg shooed a black bear from his car earlier this month, after it broke into the vehicle and caused significant damage.

Joseph Deel, who can be seen in the July 10 footage opening the car door, told Storyful the furry invader later returned with another bear.

"She attempted to get back inside my car," Deel said. "I went back outside and yelled at the bear and threw things at her. The two bears then proceeded to leave the car and moved to the backyard of the cabin we were staying (in)."

RELATED: Teen girl attacked by bear while sleeping in hammock in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

While the bears soon left with no trouble, the damage caused to Deel's car caused it to break down while driving back to his home in Johnson City, Tennessee.

"I had to abandon the car," he said. "Insurance took two days to get a tow truck to my car. In that time looters broke into my car via a back window and stole my catalytic converter, battery, and exhaust manifold. Insurance cut my car as a loss and totaled it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseecaught on tapebearcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
BEAR
Bear stuck in Petaluma tree climbs down safely
Bear breaks into California home, eats KFC
Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News