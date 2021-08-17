afghanistan

'We're a state of refuge': Gov. Newsom welcomes Afghan refugees to CA

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Governor Newsom welcomes Afghan refugees to CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- As thousands of people rush to flee Afghanistan, California Governor Gavin Newsom says they are welcome here.

Governor Newsom addressed the situation today at a vote no on the recall rally.

"We're a state of refuge," said Newsom.

RELATED: Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision

"I'm proud of the fact over the last decade California has taken in more refugees than any other state in America, and I'm proud of the fact a disproportionate number of Afghani refugees are here in Northern California, not just here in the south, but also up in Sacramento County. We're already working in terms of a lot of those refugees coming in and working with CBOs and non-profit organizations to make sure that they feel welcome and celebrated as members of our community," he said.

Representative Zoe Lofgren also addressed the need to welcome those have fled.

"The governor is right, we have always stepped forward to welcome new Americans into our country and we're stronger for it," said Lofgren.

VIDEO: Bay Area Afghan community fearful for family in Middle East
EMBED More News Videos

The events currently unfolding in Afghanistan have left the Bay Area Afghan community devastated.



UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres told the Council all countries must be open to accepting Afghan refugees.

"We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan," said Gutterres.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsafghanistansacramentocaliforniagavin newsomafghanistan waru.s. & worldafghanistanrefugees
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN
Afghan refugee family safely lands in Bay Area
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Memorial for Nicole Gee, marine killed in Afghanistan attack
EXCLUSIVE: California family headed home after trapped in Kabul
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News