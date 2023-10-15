Strong earthquake hits western Afghanistan a week after earthquakes killed thousands in same region

A strong earthquake hit western Afghanistan a week after more devastating earthquakes hit the same region and killed thousands.

LONDON -- A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan early Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was centered about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north-northwest of Hert, followed a series of tremors that killed more than a thousand.

"This earthquake was preceded by three other M 6.3 earthquakes in the previous days," USGS said in a statement. "One M6.3 occurred on October 11th and two others occurred about 30 minutes apart on October 7th."

Sunday's earthquake was registered at a depth of 6.3 km along the same fault planes on which the four most recent quakes struck, the USGS's statement said.

