WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update as COVID-19 cases surge in California

You check back here to stream it live, or visit our Facebook and YouTube pages.
RELATED: Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, salons amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday additional protections for essential workers in California amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom acknowledged that some of the COVID-19 case surges in California have stemmed from essential businesses and disproportionately affect minority groups who make up a majority of those workforces.
California's hospitalizations and ICU admissions were up over the last 14 days, but Newsom said both had a "modest decline" in growth rate compared to several weeks ago.
RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing coronavirus reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
Newsom's update comes as California lawmakers return to Sacramento for the next five weeks. They'll discuss issues such as unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions.
Over the past several weeks, the governor has been announcing new restrictions on the state's reopening in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. California saw a record-breaking number of new cases last week.
Newsom has also been giving updates as new counties are added to the state's watch list, which now stands at 36 of California's 58 counties.
In order to get off the list counties must be within their designated threshold for all metrics for three days.
WATCH LIST: 36 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
The governor also reminded Californians of the three critical steps to take to make a difference here; wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands.
Our sister station KFSN in Fresno contributed to this report.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic