WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update as COVID-19 cases surge in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to COVID-19 during a briefing on Monday at 12 p.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday additional protections for essential workers in California amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom acknowledged that some of the COVID-19 case surges in California have stemmed from essential businesses and disproportionately affect minority groups who make up a majority of those workforces.

California's hospitalizations and ICU admissions were up over the last 14 days, but Newsom said both had a "modest decline" in growth rate compared to several weeks ago.

Newsom's update comes as California lawmakers return to Sacramento for the next five weeks. They'll discuss issues such as unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions.

Over the past several weeks, the governor has been announcing new restrictions on the state's reopening in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. California saw a record-breaking number of new cases last week.

Newsom has also been giving updates as new counties are added to the state's watch list, which now stands at 36 of California's 58 counties.

In order to get off the list counties must be within their designated threshold for all metrics for three days.

The governor also reminded Californians of the three critical steps to take to make a difference here; wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands.

Our sister station KFSN in Fresno contributed to this report.

