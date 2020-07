Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars, indoor restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a slew of restrictions for counties on California's watch list: no schools, bars, indoor restaurants, hair salons, nail salons, gyms or movie theaters.Those stricter reopening rules apply to a vast majority of Californians: 35 counties where more than 91% of the state's residents live. That's because the state watch list has grown rather long as coronavirus cases surge.So where can schools, indoor restaurants and other indoor businesses even open in California?As of Thursday, they're allowed to open in 23 of California's 58 counties. That may sound like a lot, but many of those counties are sparsely populated, so all 23 counties combined make up less than 10% of the state's residents.The 23 counties appear as gray on our interactive watch list map below. They are: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Inyo, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity and Tuolumne counties.Note that stricter local restrictions may still apply. Just because the state allows a county to move forward with reopening doesn't it mean it's choosing to do so.For example, Santa Clara County has no plan to reopen indoor restaurant dining or movie theaters , regardless of whether or not it's on the watch list, until the pandemic is over.Two of the larger counties not on the watch list are in the greater Bay Area: San Mateo and Santa Cruz. However, health officers for both counties said this week there's a good chance they'll be added to the state's watch list soon due to concerning COVID-19 trends.We're tracking the Bay Area's reopening status closely. Click on the map below to see differences between the nine Bay Area counties.