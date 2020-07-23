Coronavirus California

Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars, indoor restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a slew of restrictions for counties on California's watch list: no schools, bars, indoor restaurants, hair salons, nail salons, gyms or movie theaters.

Those stricter reopening rules apply to a vast majority of Californians: 35 counties where more than 91% of the state's residents live. That's because the state watch list has grown rather long as coronavirus cases surge.

WATCH LIST: 33 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

So where can schools, indoor restaurants and other indoor businesses even open in California?

As of Thursday, they're allowed to open in 23 of California's 58 counties. That may sound like a lot, but many of those counties are sparsely populated, so all 23 counties combined make up less than 10% of the state's residents.

The 23 counties appear as gray on our interactive watch list map below. They are: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Inyo, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity and Tuolumne counties.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Note that stricter local restrictions may still apply. Just because the state allows a county to move forward with reopening doesn't it mean it's choosing to do so.

RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing coronavirus reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next

For example, Santa Clara County has no plan to reopen indoor restaurant dining or movie theaters, regardless of whether or not it's on the watch list, until the pandemic is over.

Two of the larger counties not on the watch list are in the greater Bay Area: San Mateo and Santa Cruz. However, health officers for both counties said this week there's a good chance they'll be added to the state's watch list soon due to concerning COVID-19 trends.

We're tracking the Bay Area's reopening status closely. Click on the map below to see differences between the nine Bay Area counties.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomeducationcoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Peninsula mother, daughter team up to create masks for community
LIVE: State superintendent talks reopening CA schools
Coronavirus updates: Santa Cruz Co. being monitored for CA watch list, officials say
COVID-19: Alameda testing site with quick results abruptly closes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: State superintendent talks reopening CA schools
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Alarming rate of COVID-19 deaths among Filipino Americans, data shows
Mail theft on the rise in Fremont with 19 incidents in July so far
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
WATCH TODAY: Get your EDD, unemployment questions answered
Peninsula mother, daughter team up to create masks for community
Show More
COVID-19 relief outlook: What's likely in final Senate bill
Cop charged in Floyd's death faces 9 tax evasion counts
Here's why thousands are still not getting EDD benefits
Bay Area COVID-19 testing not equally accessible, data analysis shows
Coronavirus updates: Santa Cruz Co. being monitored for CA watch list, officials say
More TOP STORIES News