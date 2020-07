Santa Clara County announces new COVID-19 health order, indefinite closure of some businesses

Personal care services, such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo and piercing shops, massage parlors, and other body care services



Small social gatherings, including religious, political and friends/family



Gyms



Hotels and motels

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County is dropping its shelter-in-place order and instead adopting a new health order that lays the groundwork for reopening hair salons, nail salons and gyms.The new order will take effect July 13 or when the county receives permission from the state to move forward, whichever date comes later.Once the county is allowed to move forward, the following sectors will be given guidance to reopen:Other industries that have already been allowed to reopen, such as public transit and construction, will be receiving new guidance, as well.Any indoor activities that require you to remove a face covering, such as indoor dining at restaurants and indoor swimming pools, will remain closed indefinitely. Places that encourage large crowds, like theaters, nightclubs, stadiums and arenas, will also stay closed under the new order."There are certain activities that just can't be done safely at this time," said Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody."We're at an inflection point," Cody said. "It's crystal clear that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, so we need to adapt to a new way of being, a new way of living that keeps us all safe and that lets us do some of the things that we miss, cherish and find most meaningful."Businesses will only be allowed to reopen if they have 250 square feet of space per worker and 150 square feet per customer.Santa Clara County was the epicenter of the Bay Area's coronavirus outbreak in early March, but strict shelter-in-place measures helped flatten the curve relatively quickly.The South Bay county has been one of the most cautious in the Bay Area when it comes to reopening.Over the past couple of weeks, the county has seen a summer surge in new cases and hospitalizations, much like the rest of the state. It has landed Santa Clara County on the state's watch list of concerning COVID-19 trends.