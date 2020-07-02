Santa Clara County announces new COVID-19 health order, indefinite closure of some businesses

The new order will take effect July 13 or when the county receives permission from the state to move forward, whichever date comes later.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders indoor restaurants, wineries, movie theaters to close in most of CA
Once the county is allowed to move forward, the following sectors will be given guidance to reopen:
- Personal care services, such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo and piercing shops, massage parlors, and other body care services
- Small social gatherings, including religious, political and friends/family
- Gyms
- Hotels and motels
Other industries that have already been allowed to reopen, such as public transit and construction, will be receiving new guidance, as well.
Any indoor activities that require you to remove a face covering, such as indoor dining at restaurants and indoor swimming pools, will remain closed indefinitely. Places that encourage large crowds, like theaters, nightclubs, stadiums and arenas, will also stay closed under the new order.
"There are certain activities that just can't be done safely at this time," said Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
"We're at an inflection point," Cody said. "It's crystal clear that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, so we need to adapt to a new way of being, a new way of living that keeps us all safe and that lets us do some of the things that we miss, cherish and find most meaningful."
Businesses will only be allowed to reopen if they have 250 square feet of space per worker and 150 square feet per customer.
Santa Clara County was the epicenter of the Bay Area's coronavirus outbreak in early March, but strict shelter-in-place measures helped flatten the curve relatively quickly.
RELATED: What's allowed and what's not in California on Fourth of July
The South Bay county has been one of the most cautious in the Bay Area when it comes to reopening.
Over the past couple of weeks, the county has seen a summer surge in new cases and hospitalizations, much like the rest of the state. It has landed Santa Clara County on the state's watch list of concerning COVID-19 trends.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US