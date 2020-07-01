Fourth of July: What's allowed and what's not in California

RELATED: Stricter stay-at-home restrictions coming back for Californians before July 4th holiday, Gov. Newsom teases as COVID-19 cases climb
I don't know if you've heard, but there's this thing called the coronavirus and it's canceling a lot of people's plans. Since we're not supposed to congregate in big groups, what exactly can you do on the Fourth of July holiday in California?
Here's what allowed and what's not:
Fireworks
Professional: Most professional fireworks shows are canceled to discourage mass gatherings amid COVID-19. A few Bay Area cities have virtual fireworks shows planned. See more info here.
Amateur: Some cities allow for the sale and use of "safe and sane" fireworks during the week of Fourth of July, while others ban them altogether. In the Bay Area, fireworks are allowed in: Dublin, Newark, Union City, Gilroy, Pacifica, San Bruno, Dixon, Rio Vista, Suisun City, Cloverdale, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol. (Full list of cities in California can be found here.)
Even in those cities, only fireworks labeled "safe and sane" are legal. According to CalFire, the following types of fireworks are illegal everywhere in the state:
- Sky rockets
- Bottle rockets
- Roman candles
- Aerial shells
- Firecrackers
- Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner
Remember, even legal fireworks can pose fire dangers and can injure people.
VIDEO: Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference
Parades
In-person parades are a big no-no this year. A few Bay Area cities are still hosting virtual parades. We're keeping track here.
Parties and barbecues
Want to throw a party with your roommates, spouse or children? Go right on ahead - if you live together.
Things get dicey if you start to mingle with those outside your household. When people who haven't been living together mix, oftentimes without social distancing and proper face coverings, there's an increased risk of exposure. Several COVID-19 outbreaks have been traced back to large gatherings of extended family around Mother's Day, Memorial Day, graduations and Father's Day.
"We've got Fourth of July weekend coming up," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Tuesday. "One of the areas of biggest concern as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 in the state remains family gatherings, not just bars, not just out in the streets where people are protesting. It's specifically family gatherings, where extended and immediate family members begin to mix, and they take down their guard."
The governor is expected to speak more about rules on Fourth of July gatherings in a press conference at noon Wednesday.
Check back to watch live - we'll be streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com, on Facebook and YouTube.
RELATED: Bay Area Fourth of July Fireworks and Events 2020
Beaches
Los Angeles County shut down its beaches ahead of Fourth of July weekend, but so far all Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches are open. Parking may still be limited, depending on the beach, and don't be surprised if the crowds come out. Perhaps you can convince yourself sprinklers or a kiddie pool make a good substitute?
Parks
If you're in the mood for a social distance picnic, most parks around the Bay Area have reopened. Some may still have picnic tables and barbecues roped off, but the grass is all yours. Counties have also been slowly reopening more and more hiking trails. We've also put together a list of 13 wide Bay Area hiking paths that make it easier to social distance.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US