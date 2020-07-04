Coronavirus California

4th of July 2020: LA County beaches to close over holiday weekend, officials say

Beaches, piers and bike paths will be closed in Los Angeles County for the July 4 weekend, officials said Monday.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Beaches, piers and bike paths will be closed in Los Angeles County for the July 4 weekend, officials said Monday.

The County Board of Supervisors decided to close beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points from Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6.



"Due to rising #COVID19 cases all @CountyofLA beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th," county Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted.

"We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend."

The decision comes as California sees a surge in coronavirus cases, believed to be linked to the reopening of businesses and recreational activities in recent weeks. A number of counties across California, including Los Angeles, are on a state monitoring list as cases surge.

The decision was disclosed by the Lost Hills station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is responsible for patrolling beaches in the Malibu area.

The sheriff's station said violating the closure amounts to trespassing, punishable by fines up to $1,000.



