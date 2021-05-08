indictment

George Floyd's family reacts to federal indictments of former officers

EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd's family reacts to indictments of former officers

HOUSTON, Texas -- The family of George Floyd is reacting to news of federal indictments that have been handed up against four former Minneapolis police officers in connection with his death.

Family members, their attorney, Benjamin Crump and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee spoke Saturday morning about the week's developments.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts 4 former Minneapolis officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd's death

Watch the press conference here
EMBED More News Videos

A day after word that a federal grand jury indicted four officers in connection with George Floyd's death, his family is speaking.



A three-count indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is asking for a new trial. The other three are set for state trial on Aug. 23. It's not clear what will happen in this case, but generally the state charges play out before federal charges do.

Floyd's May 25 arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequalities and police mistreatment of Black people.

Lane, Thao and Kueng made initial court appearances Friday via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, and remain free on bond. Chauvin is held in state custody as he awaits sentencing on the state charges and hasn't yet appeared in federal court.

Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. Kueng and Lane also helped restrain Floyd - state prosecutors have said Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held down Floyd's legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonindictmentgeorge floydpolice
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INDICTMENT
Steve Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 subpoena
DA: Santa Clara Co. undersheriff, Apple security chief indicted
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
Santa Clara Co. sheriff's captain among 4 indicted on bribery charges
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News