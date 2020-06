'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Host of "United Shades of America" and comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and shares his insights on what is behind the behavior."During coronavirus people are feeling more afraid, more hopeless," he said.Combine that with "black people feeling abandoned by the government," and it produces the fuel behind the riots, according to Bell.Bell also explained why he believes privileged people need to be the voice for the underprivileged.He encouraged everyone to do something each day to battle racism, and not wait to vote in November to make changes.With social media playing such a significant role in society, he explained how "we use social media to vent anger we would otherwise not vent in real life, and the quicker you admit your mistake the quicker you heal."Watch the video posted above to watch the full interview.