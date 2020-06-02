George Floyd protest: Photo shows vehicle suspected in connection with federal officer's death in Oakland

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Federal investigators are looking for a van captured on surveillance camera as the occupants opened fire Friday night at the Federal Building in Oakland, killing a security officer.I-Team's Dan Noyes was the first to identify the victim over the weekend. Law enforcement sources tell us they are concerned the people in that van may have been connected to the protests, or emboldened by the chaos that night. They say they have to be stopped before they strike again.David Vasques went to Pinole Valley High School with Pat Underwood, the security officer at Oakland's Federal Building who was shot and killed down during the protest Friday night.He told the I-Team, "I just fell to my knees. I said, 'God, of all people, why him?' He was so good to a lot of people."Vasques is also a pastor who is now preparing for a funeral, and trying to console Pat Underwood's fiance. "It was devastating, the family is broken because we know what kind of person Pat was. Pat would not hurt a fly," he said.Underwood died in a hail of gunfire at 9:45 p.m. Sources tell I-Team his partner was shot three times but survived with a shattered femur.The surveillance cameras at the fed building captured that image, but not a license plate apparently. The FBI, ATF and Oakland Police are scouring the area for other surveillance cameras, traffic cameras, and looking at news helicopter video from the protest for the white van.Jeanne Castro-Ricketts, longtime friend of Underwood says, "He was very close with his family and very close with his friends, he would do anything really for anybody."The I-Team also spoke today with another of Pat Underwood's lifelong friends. Pat was her brother's best man. Now, Ricketts still can't believe he's gone. "It was senseless, you know, he was standing there trying to protect everybody, and he wouldn't have hurt anybody," she said.David Vasques added, "People out there who are doing senseless crimes and looting, I want you to picture, when you see Pat's face, he stood for justice, he stood for peace, he stood for equality."Pat Underwood's sister has canceled a news conference for tomorrow in Southern California. She tells us the family is planning a service in the Bay Area on June 12.