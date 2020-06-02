George Floyd protest: Photo shows vehicle suspected in connection with federal officer's death in Oakland

I-Team's Dan Noyes was the first to identify the victim over the weekend. Law enforcement sources tell us they are concerned the people in that van may have been connected to the protests, or emboldened by the chaos that night. They say they have to be stopped before they strike again.
David Vasques went to Pinole Valley High School with Pat Underwood, the security officer at Oakland's Federal Building who was shot and killed down during the protest Friday night.
He told the I-Team, "I just fell to my knees. I said, 'God, of all people, why him?' He was so good to a lot of people."
RELATED: Family identifies federal officer shot, killed in connection with George Floyd protest in Oakland
Vasques is also a pastor who is now preparing for a funeral, and trying to console Pat Underwood's fiance. "It was devastating, the family is broken because we know what kind of person Pat was. Pat would not hurt a fly," he said.
Underwood died in a hail of gunfire at 9:45 p.m. Sources tell I-Team his partner was shot three times but survived with a shattered femur.
The surveillance cameras at the fed building captured that image, but not a license plate apparently. The FBI, ATF and Oakland Police are scouring the area for other surveillance cameras, traffic cameras, and looking at news helicopter video from the protest for the white van.
Jeanne Castro-Ricketts, longtime friend of Underwood says, "He was very close with his family and very close with his friends, he would do anything really for anybody."
The I-Team also spoke today with another of Pat Underwood's lifelong friends. Pat was her brother's best man. Now, Ricketts still can't believe he's gone. "It was senseless, you know, he was standing there trying to protect everybody, and he wouldn't have hurt anybody," she said.
RELATED: George Floyd death: Clean up underway as looters do damage at businesses in Oakland, Emeryville following demonstrations
David Vasques added, "People out there who are doing senseless crimes and looting, I want you to picture, when you see Pat's face, he stood for justice, he stood for peace, he stood for equality."
Pat Underwood's sister has canceled a news conference for tomorrow in Southern California. She tells us the family is planning a service in the Bay Area on June 12.
RELATED: 'This is not Oakland': Looting suspects came from out of town, city officials say
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'
- Powerful images show clashes with police, demonstrators during protests over George Floyd's death