Vallejo mayor says 1st floor of City Hall uninhabitable after break-in, fire

By Melanie Woodrow
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said Tuesday that someone broke into City Hall in the early morning and set fire to the first floor HR department.

The fire then set off sprinklers, doing significant damage. Mayor Sampayan said the first floor is now uninhabitable.

"I'm dismayed," he said.



Mayor Sampayan is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to make a statement.

An officer-involved shooting followed looting reported at a Walgreens in Vallejo at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. That led to a confrontation with another person who rammed into a patrol car and then led officers on a high-speed chase, police said.

The mayor initially said Tuesday he had no information about the shooting.

An 8 p.m. curfew is in effect nightly in Solano County until further notice.
