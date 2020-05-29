Hundreds of protesters march through downtown San Jose over death of George Floyd -- LIVE

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- Hundreds of people are marching through downtown San Jose in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters started outside of city hall and are making their way down East Santa Clara Street.

RELATED: Demonstrators march peacefully through Oakland to protest police death of unarmed black man in Minneapolis

San Jose Police say they are aware of the protest.

Video of Floyd's death shows an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.



