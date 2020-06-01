George Floyd

George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration

BRYAN, Texas -- Hundreds of people gathered for a demonstration in Bryan were surprised to learn one of George Floyd's children lives in the city.

People held up signs as drivers honked in support at the peaceful protest.

Among them was George's son, Quincy Mason Floyd.

He says he had not seen his father since he was a young child, but he broke down in tears when he heard about his death.

"Everybody's coming out and showing love. I love this, my heart is really touched by all of this," Quincy said.

At first he says people questioned the connection, but he says the resemblance to his father is undeniable.

To see more from Quincy on the tragic death of his father in Minneapolis police custody, watch the video above.

RELATED:
Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral
Semi-truck drives through George Floyd protesters marching on Minneapolis interstate
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'
GOING HOME: Funeral services for George Floyd will be held in Houston
George Floyd's body expected back in Texas this week, sources say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybryanofficer arrestedmurderofficer chargedgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Benicia police officers kneel alongside protesters
Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
Members of National Guard arrive in Philadelphia as curfew lifts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fires, looting erupt as vandals strike East Bay businesses
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
60 arrested for vandalism, looting in Oakland
Benicia police officers kneel alongside protesters
SJ police officer under investigation for behavior during protests
Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
Dozens arrested after SF curfew, police say
Show More
San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful George Floyd protesters
Southern California protest: Trapped looters bust through store window in front of police
Cleanup underway after looters hit East Bay businesses
More TOP STORIES News