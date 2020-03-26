Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food at Pa. grocery store

HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania -- A grocery store in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a woman purposely coughed on thousands of dollars' worth of food.

The store said she coughed on fresh produce as well as a small portion of its bakery, meat case and grocery section.

Gerrity's Supermarkets said the "twisted prank" will result in over $35,000 worth of food being thrown out.

"While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing," the store's co-owner Joe Fasula said in the post.

The store contacted police and the case has now been escalated to the District Attorney's Office as the state cracks down on the spreading of coronavirus.

Officials plan to determine if the woman has been tested positive for the virus.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that individuals who intentionally spread the virus could be charged with terrorism for the "purposeful exposure and infection of others."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacoronavirussupermarketcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News