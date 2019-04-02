ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial begins

The trial for the two men charged in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire begins today.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The trial for the two men charged in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire begins today.

Defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris are charged with 36 counts each of involuntary manslaughter, for the deaths at the warehouse in East Oakland on December 2, 2016.

The trial today will start with more motions, then jury selection, which could take several weeks.

At least 640 prospective jurors will be available for vetting during the jury selection process. The prosecution and defense will each have 20 opportunities to remove a juror without giving a reason.

In a hearing that lasted almost an entire day last month, the judge dismissed the defense's motion to essentially have dismissed the trial and another motion that would have delayed it.

