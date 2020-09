Glass Fire timelapse video shows plumes of smoke rising in the North Bay

EMBED >More News Videos Enormous plumes of smoke and widespread orange haze are a product of the Glass Incident burning in Napa and Sonoma counties. The thick, hard-to-breath air is seeping into other Bay Area regions.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A timelapse video shared by the National Weather Service in the Bay Area from PG&E shows smoke billowing across Mount St. Helena on Monday evening. Three hours of fire smoke is shown in 30 seconds."Here's a timelapse shortly after peak heating of the day through the moonrise. Early in the video one can see how strong the updrafts in the column are, but decrease as the sun sets," the tweet from NWS said.The fire that broke out on Sunday morning has burned through Napa and Sonoma counties at a "dangerous rate of spread," according to CAL FIRE. It was amplified by the high heat and fanned by high winds.The Glass Fires grew for a second night up to 42,560 acres Tuesday morning. The blaze is still 0% contained.It is unknown what sparked the fire. As the cause is under investigation, it is currently too soon to know for certain. "It's too early to tell exactly how this fire started but under these incredibly dry conditions with these gusty winds, it obviously didn't take much - a simple spark, an open flame - to allow this fire to grow," said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director at CAL FIRE, in an interview with ABC7 News Monday.