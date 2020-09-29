Glass Fire timelapse video shows plumes of smoke rising in the North Bay

RELATED: What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
"Here's a timelapse shortly after peak heating of the day through the moonrise. Early in the video one can see how strong the updrafts in the column are, but decrease as the sun sets," the tweet from NWS said.
The fire that broke out on Sunday morning has burned through Napa and Sonoma counties at a "dangerous rate of spread," according to CAL FIRE. It was amplified by the high heat and fanned by high winds.
The Glass Fires grew for a second night up to 42,560 acres Tuesday morning. The blaze is still 0% contained.
It is unknown what sparked the fire. As the cause is under investigation, it is currently too soon to know for certain. "It's too early to tell exactly how this fire started but under these incredibly dry conditions with these gusty winds, it obviously didn't take much - a simple spark, an open flame - to allow this fire to grow," said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director at CAL FIRE, in an interview with ABC7 News Monday.
VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay
- Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire