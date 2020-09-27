Glass Fire grows to 800 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County

CAL FIRE says the Glass Fire is 800 acres, as of 7:45 a.m., and has a "dangerous rate of spread."
#GlassIncident - Update - Fire is approximately 800 acres and 0% contained. We are expecting winds throughout the day as forecasted. Evacuations are in place see posts below. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/jFw4tKuRyP— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 27, 2020
Police say an evacuation order is in effect for the east side of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road.
RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave
Parts of Angwin are also under an evacuation order as of 7 a.m., according to county emergency officials. This evacuation order includes College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road, Freisen Drive, all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive and all of Lommel Road.
Please take a moment to listen to our Hi-Lo Siren, which is different from our regular siren. The Hi-Lo Siren is used to inform the community of evacuations. Reminder, when you hear the Hi-Lo...it's time to go! pic.twitter.com/JK9rs5MRmV— Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020
An evacuation center has been set up at the Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa.
Those looking for shelter are asked to bring a face mask and practice physical distancing. Napa County says the center will only be open to those impacted by wildfire evacuations.
First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the San Ramon Valley Fire Department are heading to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital.
Contra Costa Fire says it is sending an ambulance strike team to the area.
Immediate need ambulance strike team of 4 Con Fire and 1 @srvfpd units sent to #GlassFire to assist with evacuation of St. Helena hospital. @CALFIRELNU @Cal_OES— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 27, 2020
Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.
McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.
At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is unknown.
RELATED: PG&E 'may need to cut power' in Northern California amid high winds, fire danger
On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.
More than 2,000 PG&E customers in the St. Helena and Calistoga area are without power Sunday morning. However, it is unclear if the outage is due to Public Safety Power Shutoff or the wildfire.
According to PG&E's website, crews are investigating the cause and power is expected to be restored around 9:45 a.m.
For the latest on outages click here.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
