Glass Fire grows to 800 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for some residents in St. Helena and other parts of Napa County due to a wildfire.

CAL FIRE says the Glass Fire is 800 acres, as of 7:45 a.m., and has a "dangerous rate of spread."



Police say an evacuation order is in effect for the east side of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave

Parts of Angwin are also under an evacuation order as of 7 a.m., according to county emergency officials. This evacuation order includes College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road, Freisen Drive, all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive and all of Lommel Road.



An evacuation center has been set up at the Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa.

Those looking for shelter are asked to bring a face mask and practice physical distancing. Napa County says the center will only be open to those impacted by wildfire evacuations.

First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the San Ramon Valley Fire Department are heading to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital.

Contra Costa Fire says it is sending an ambulance strike team to the area.



Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.

McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.

At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is unknown.

RELATED: PG&E 'may need to cut power' in Northern California amid high winds, fire danger

On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.

More than 2,000 PG&E customers in the St. Helena and Calistoga area are without power Sunday morning. However, it is unclear if the outage is due to Public Safety Power Shutoff or the wildfire.

According to PG&E's website, crews are investigating the cause and power is expected to be restored around 9:45 a.m.

For the latest on outages click here.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
st. helenanapa countyfirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces he is backing Joe Biden
Twin Peaks residents blame closure of vista for uptick in crime
PG&E power shutoff 'likely' in North Bay, officials say
Desk shortage forces people to get creative about workspaces
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
Show More
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
CA will house transgender inmates by gender identity
Dried mushrooms linked to salmonella outbreak in 10 states
Former SF Giants' Hunter Pence announces retirement, ESPN reports
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
More TOP STORIES News