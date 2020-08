Northern California fires: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation

EMBED >More News Videos As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weekend of lightning storms sparked hundreds of wildfires in California. Since then, the fires have left a path of devastation in their wake.Photos taken over the past several days show a stunning view of the challenge firefighters are facing - and what residents are fleeing.Lake Berryessa, a popular summer recreation spot in Napa County, looks transformed into a fiery hellscape by the Hennessey Fire. Down south in the Santa Cruz mountains, the damage is already visible in small communities like Bonny Doon, where some homes and tractors are completely burned out.Another terrifying moment caught on camera: when the LNU Lightning Complex flames jumped I-80 near Fairfield, shutting the interstate down and forcing evacuations in Solano County.Click or swipe through the gallery at the top of this story to see some of the most staggering photos of the Northern California wildfires and the damage they've left behind.