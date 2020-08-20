wildfire

Northern California fires: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation

Some of the largest fires are the LNU Lightning Complex, CZU Lightning Complex and the SCU Complex.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weekend of lightning storms sparked hundreds of wildfires in California. Since then, the fires have left a path of devastation in their wake.

BAY AREA FIRE UPDATES: Latest on evacuation orders, road closures here



Photos taken over the past several days show a stunning view of the challenge firefighters are facing - and what residents are fleeing.

Lake Berryessa, a popular summer recreation spot in Napa County, looks transformed into a fiery hellscape by the Hennessey Fire. Down south in the Santa Cruz mountains, the damage is already visible in small communities like Bonny Doon, where some homes and tractors are completely burned out.

Another terrifying moment caught on camera: when the LNU Lightning Complex flames jumped I-80 near Fairfield, shutting the interstate down and forcing evacuations in Solano County.

Click or swipe through the gallery at the top of this story to see some of the most staggering photos of the Northern California wildfires and the damage they've left behind.

VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
EMBED More News Videos

As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napasonomafairfieldbonny doonvacavillesalinasnapa countymonterey countyfirehennessey firesolano countyphotoswildfirecal firecomplex firesonoma countysanta cruz countylightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Bay Area fires: Latest on size, containment
Bad air quality streak set to end Wednesday
Wildfire updates: All evacuations lifted in Alameda County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bad air quality streak set to end Wednesday
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfire updates: All evacuations lifted in Alameda County
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
Here's what you should have in your 14-day COVID-19 quarantine kit
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
Fire destroys Hayward business already hit hard by pandemic
Trial date set for ex-Trump adviser Bannon in alleged wall scam
Californians could be evicted if bill is not approved by Sept. 1
More TOP STORIES News