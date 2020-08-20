Northern California fires: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation

BAY AREA FIRE UPDATES: Latest on evacuation orders, road closures here
Photos taken over the past several days show a stunning view of the challenge firefighters are facing - and what residents are fleeing.
Lake Berryessa, a popular summer recreation spot in Napa County, looks transformed into a fiery hellscape by the Hennessey Fire. Down south in the Santa Cruz mountains, the damage is already visible in small communities like Bonny Doon, where some homes and tractors are completely burned out.
Another terrifying moment caught on camera: when the LNU Lightning Complex flames jumped I-80 near Fairfield, shutting the interstate down and forcing evacuations in Solano County.
Click or swipe through the gallery at the top of this story to see some of the most staggering photos of the Northern California wildfires and the damage they've left behind.
VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
