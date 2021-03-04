Horse racing protest shuts down COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Golden Gate Fields

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A protest on Thursday prompted the shutdown of the onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Golden Gate Fields.Protesters are reportedly calling for Golden Gate Fields' race track to be shut down, citing dozens of horse deaths over the past year as well as widespread COVID-19 outbreaks among workers at the track.The protesters were seen locked together between PVC pipes, lighting flares that sent purple smoke into the sky.Golden Gate Fields released a statement saying: "Golden Gate Fields is a firm believer in the right to protest. However, the current actions of the protesters have forced the closure of the onsite COVID vaccination clinic, and hundreds of people have already had their vaccinations cancelled."