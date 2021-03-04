Society

Horse racing protest shuts down COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Golden Gate Fields

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A protest on Thursday prompted the shutdown of the onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Golden Gate Fields.

Protesters are reportedly calling for Golden Gate Fields' race track to be shut down, citing dozens of horse deaths over the past year as well as widespread COVID-19 outbreaks among workers at the track.

The protesters were seen locked together between PVC pipes, lighting flares that sent purple smoke into the sky.

Golden Gate Fields released a statement saying: "Golden Gate Fields is a firm believer in the right to protest. However, the current actions of the protesters have forced the closure of the onsite COVID vaccination clinic, and hundreds of people have already had their vaccinations cancelled."

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleyalbanyvaccinesanimals in perilprotestanimal abusehorsescoronavirusanimalanimal newscovid 19 vaccineanimals
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake: Agency
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
California Dreaming: Reimagining child care in the Golden State
CA to loosen tier requirements as vaccines reach vulnerable areas
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night
Pixar releases 2 short films on YouTube to support AAPI community
Show More
Texas ICU nurse says she's scared of no mask mandate
Officer was on George Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes: Prosecutors
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
Can UV light products kill COVID-19?
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News