Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Team USA heading to Tokyo Olympics 'with a lot of momentum'

Warriors' Steve Kerr talks Team USA, Thompson injury and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined ABC7's "After the Game" following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on ABC Saturday night.

Kerr is a busy man, now filling his off-season as the assistant coach for Team USA in the 2021 Olympics.

While preparing for team for Tokyo, he made time to join us on Zoom from Las Vegas.

He talked about what preparation for the Olympic Games looks like, the Warrior's past season and shared his own episode of his "glory days" to be featured on ESPN+.

On Team USA, Kerr said Draymond Green is the clear leader.

"He is our leader," Kerr said. "He's the guy who's talking to everybody in the huddle during the timeouts, he's the one bringing everybody in."

He went on to say Green "could not be in a better place mentally. He's so happy to be here he's having so much fun."

What's also fun, Kerr shared, is seeing Green and former Warriors star Kevin Durant playing together again.

"It's been great for us to be together again and to watch Kevin and practice, and Draymond has been tremendous," he said.

The team chemistry is building Kerr says, "and we feel like we're gonna go into Tokyo with, with a lot of momentum."

On the home front, he addressed the topic no Warriors fan can get enough of - Klay Thompson's recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

He said he's been running around more the past few weeks, and that it appears Thompson is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson traveled by kayak to get to practice at the Chase Center on Saturday.



While recovering, Thompson has developed a passion for sailing, (and posting about it on Instagram). The boating and occasional kayak posts have been a smashing social media hit, so naturally, we had to ask about that too.

"Alright Steve, everyone wants to know, how nervous are you about Klay's nautical skills?" asked Kerry Keating.

You can see his response and the rest of the interview in the video player at the top of this post.

