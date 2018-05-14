Homeless Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has the story of a Good Samaritan who stepped in after two elderly women were assaulted in Brownsville.

By
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn --
It was 10 a.m. on Mother's Day in Brooklyn. One woman was pulling a shopping cart and another woman was using a cane. A man walked toward them while talking to himself, and attacked them without warning.

In an instant, the man is confronted by another man who witnessed the attack and chases the suspect down and tackles him.

The two women, both in their 70s were dazed. One woman was bleeding badly from her head.

Shopkeepers and residents converged on the scene as the Good Samaritan struggled in the distance to restrain the man until police arrived.

RELATED: Good Samaritan describes taking down suspect in Oakland BART attack
EMBED More News Videos

David Harris was one of several passengers who jumped in to help a brother and sister as 32-year-old Robert Dolph stabbed them at the Coliseum BART station.



The attack happened outside Shoppers World in Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville. Store manager Jacaira Baez could not believe what happened.

"On Mother's Day? It's bad," Baez said.

People were so impressed, they shook the Good Samaritan's hand. He told witnesses he was homeless and refused to look the other way.

"Thank God he was there," says eyewitness Karla Johnson.

The two women were treated for their injuries at Brookdale Hospital and were later released.

The Good Samaritan's identity was not released.

The suspect will be arraigned in criminal court on Monday. He has been identified as Andres Flores, 45. Flores is charged with two counts of assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritanelderlyelder abuseattackassaultmother's dayu.s. & worldinvestigationNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News