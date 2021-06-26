Man bitten by great white shark while swimming at San Mateo Co. beach, officials say

At 9:15am, a 35-year-old man was swimming off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach when he was bitten in the right leg by a 6-8 ft. great white shark. The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford.⚠️The beach is now closed. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 26, 2021

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 39-year-old man has been transported to a hospital after officials say he was bitten by great white shark at a San Mateo County beach on Saturday.The man was swimming when he was bitten in the right leg by a six to eight foot shark off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach.San Mateo County sheriff's department says the incident happened around 9:15a.m.He was able to swim to shore where he received medical aid before being transferred to San Francisco General Hospital.Authorities confirm he has been upgraded from serious to stable condition.The beach is now closed.