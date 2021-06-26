shark attack

Man bitten by great white shark while swimming at San Mateo Co. beach, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man bitten by great white shark at San Mateo Co. beach, officials say

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 39-year-old man has been transported to a hospital after officials say he was bitten by great white shark at a San Mateo County beach on Saturday.

The man was swimming when he was bitten in the right leg by a six to eight foot shark off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach.

San Mateo County sheriff's department says the incident happened around 9:15a.m.



He was able to swim to shore where he received medical aid before being transferred to San Francisco General Hospital.

Authorities confirm he has been upgraded from serious to stable condition.



The beach is now closed.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sharksshark attacksan mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
California snorkeler bit by shark off coast of Maui
Rescued sea lion recovered, released in North Bay
Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach
TOP STORIES
Fire slowing rescue effort at FL condo collapse site with 159 missing
What we know about missing people in Miami condo collapse
Man hospitalized after opening plane door, exiting onto LAX taxiway
Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison
Fallout continues after Oakland slashes police budget
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
5 dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash
Show More
Vaccinated? Get free Panera bagels, Chipotle burritos in July
2018 report pointed out 'major structural damage' at Florida condo
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
Hawaii to ease testing rules for travelers vaccinated in US
This whale has been floating around SF Bay for 1 month
More TOP STORIES News