SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman in the East Bay tells ABC7 News that someone stole her custom mobile pet grooming truck.Tianna Dillman, who runs Tri-Valley Mobile Pet Spa, says a thief swiped it Sunday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in San Leandro.Dillman says the truck is her dream and she just wants it back.She added insurance does not cover most of the items she lost, including the camper that houses her business.The woman started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to replace the truck.