Group of teens assault 2 men in San Jose, no arrests, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two men were taken to a hospital on Monday night after five or six people in South San Jose - ranging from 16 to 18 years old - allegedly assaulted them, according to police.

The assault was first reported at 9:47 p.m. in the 5700 block of Tucson Drive, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. Shots were fired in the area at the time of the assault, but Garcia said no victims were located.

No suspects are in custody as of early Monday morning. The victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdassaultattackteenagers
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News