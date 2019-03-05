Clean up and recovery efforts continue in Guerneville after catastrophic floods

EMBED <>More Videos

The mud on the sign outside Guerneville says much more than the letters ever could. The residue of last week's flood lines streets and highways. As waters recede, the piles rise.

By
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Guerneville sign on the west end of town is covered in mud.

It tells the past, present, and immediate future of a community where, as flood waters recede, the piles of garbage.

RELATED: Sonoma County begins flood recovery after massive storm

"It's what we do. We get used to it. Learn from every flood," said longtime resident Wendell Joost, who spent part of today knocking out and disposing of drywall turned wet. He owns four buildings in town. He had insurance on only one of them, by choice, and has not paid a premium since 1995.

"I'm ahead of the game," said Wendell. "I knew how much it would cost and how much flood insurance is. It's expensive."

RELATED: When will the Bay Area finally get a break from the rain?

When we saw Wendell last week, his front porch on 4th Street looked more like a dock, but the water never reached his third story living quarters. Years ago, Wendell used a federal grant helped him to raise the living space out of harm's way. He has a strong response to critics who accuse people like him of using taxpayer money to rebuild in a floodplain.

"Florida takes more money than we do, and we're a bigger state. So let's saw Florida off and give it to Puerto Rico."

Meantime, Guerneville waits for word about Federal Disaster assistance. Plenty of people could use it.

RELATED: Sonoma County estimates $155M in flood damages after massive storm

At the County Emergency office, we found Jennifer Harwood, a mother who works in construction. She moved to Guerneville on Valentines day after her travel trailer burned. Before that Coffee Park.

"I was kind of getting used to losing everything," said Jennifer. "But, this time I lost everything from my childhood. Nothing is left."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
guernevillefloodingweatherrain
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
Contentious post-strike board meeting in Oakland after budget cuts approved
San Francisco says farewell to public defender Jeff Adachi
Murdered SJ mother remembered as 'lovely person'
Students urging San Jose State to provide help to homeless students
Brief break from the rain by the end of the week
Source: Warriors set to sign Bogut for stretch run
Show More
A young Stephen Curry fan gets the surprise of a lifetime.
Pho soup for the soul from the Bay Area's Noodle Girl
Georgia college professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
Sisters found alive after being lost in Humboldt Co. wilderness
More TOP STORIES News