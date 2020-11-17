Two 'Harry Potter' fans from Brazil create motorized broomsticks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pair of "Harry Potter" fans have come up with an idea they hope will move muggles around the world.Check it out, what you see coming at you is a motorized broomstick. It has a similar look to that of the book and film series.It was developed by Alessandro Russo and Vinícius Sanctus, two huge Harry Potter fans from Sao Paulo, Brazil. They both believe the magical mode of transport will be useful for day-to-day urban living as they develop more. The two of them can be spotted zipping down city streets as their usual mode of transport.The broomstick is powered by a motorized wheel, and can reach 37 miles per hour, and changes direction when the rider leans from one side to another.The creators have a plan to market and sell the broomsticks. It has a price tag of around $740.Once they have enough of the broomstick scooters, the duo hopes to play a game of Quidditch, which is a special sport in the "Harry Potter" series.