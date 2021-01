1 dead, 44 emergency staff at San Jose hospital infected with COVID-19; inflatable Christmas costume may be to blame

EMBED >More News Videos Mike Arevalo is still dealing with lingering effects of his fight with the coronavirus, but he made it through 2020 to share his story.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed one and infected dozens of employees at a San Jose hospital after Christmas.The hospital told ABC7 News that the spread "may" have been connected to an employee who appeared briefly in the emergency department wearing an "air-powered costume" on Christmas Day.Forty-four staff members at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center's emergency department tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager of the hospital, said in a statement.The staff member who died passed away from COVID-19 complications and was working in the emergency department on Dec. 25, the hospital confirmed with ABC7 News on Sunday night. Out of respect for the patient's family and privacy, hospital officials are not releasing more information."Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time," Chavez said. "If anything, this should serve as a very real reminder that the virus is widespread, and often without symptoms, and we must all be vigilant."We asked UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong about how an inflatable costume could contribute to the spread of the virus."These random air currents from the leak, in concert with the random movements creates an unpredictable flow," said Chin-Hong. "Airflow on droplets can give these droplets super powers, make them smaller and lighter, and keep them suspended in the air and potentially blow them around. That's what we call aerosol generation."As for vaccinations, the emergency department staff at the hospital was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine less than 10 days ago. The hospital says they "would not be expected to have reached immunity when this exposure occurred. It is important not only for everyone to get vaccinated, but to receive the required two doses of vaccine to be protected."The hospital adds that the emergency department is still open and safe to receive care. All areas of the department are undergoing a deep cleaning along with routine cleaning. . An ongoing investigation and contact tracing among staff and patients are underway."Obviously, we will no longer allow air-powered costumes at our facilities," Chavez told ABC7 News. "At the same time, we are taking steps to reinforce safety precautions among staff, including physical distancing and no gathering in break rooms, no sharing of food or beverages, and masks at all times."The hospital first reported 43 staff members had tested positive on Saturday. A day later, officials on Sunday afternoon said the number of infected emergency employees rose to 44.