Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Santa Clara County: Health department confirms 1st Bay Area death from COVID-19

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Health officials in Santa Clara County announced Monday morning that a woman in her 60s has died of the novel coronavirus.

The patient had been in the hospital for several weeks and was the third case of the virus in the county.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest on coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world

Health officials say she had not traveled internationally and had not come into contact with a known infected person or traveler.

County health officials say she likely developed the virus in the community. She died Monday morning at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.

Health officials have not said whether the woman had any other health conditions prior to contracting the coronavirus.

This is the first coronavirus death in the Bay Area and second in California.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta claramountain viewsanta clara countycoronavirusflu death
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York EMS worker tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
LIVE: Grand Princess passengers disembark ship, transported by ambulance
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Grand Princess passengers disembark ship, transported by ambulance
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Coronavirus concerns: Some Oakland residents worried about cruise ship docking Monday
This is what life aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship looks like
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Show More
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off NorCal coast
Grand Princess cruise passengers to disembark at Oakland port Monday
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today and tomorrow
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
More TOP STORIES News