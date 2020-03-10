Coronavirus in Santa Clara County: Health department confirms 1st Bay Area death from COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Health officials in Santa Clara County announced Monday morning that a woman in her 60s has died of the novel coronavirus.The patient had been in the hospital for several weeks and was the third case of the virus in the county.Health officials say she had not traveled internationally and had not come into contact with a known infected person or traveler.County health officials say she likely developed the virus in the community. She died Monday morning at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.Health officials have not said whether the woman had any other health conditions prior to contracting the coronavirus.This is the first coronavirus death in the Bay Area and second in California.