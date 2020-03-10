Coronavirus in Santa Clara County: Health department confirms 1st Bay Area death from COVID-19

The patient had been in the hospital for several weeks and was the third case of the virus in the county.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest on coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
Health officials say she had not traveled internationally and had not come into contact with a known infected person or traveler.
County health officials say she likely developed the virus in the community. She died Monday morning at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.
Health officials have not said whether the woman had any other health conditions prior to contracting the coronavirus.
This is the first coronavirus death in the Bay Area and second in California.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirusoutbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it'saffecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus