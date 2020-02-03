Health & Fitness

2 cases of coronavirus confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, person-to-person transmission, health officials say

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two cases of coronavirus have been confirme south of Gilroy in San Benito County, according to health officials.

They say the case includes a husband and wife, and both are 57 years old.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Bay Area's 1st case confirmed in Santa Clara County, CDC says

Health officials say the husband recently traveled to Wuhan, China and the wife did not. Therefore, officials say this is a person-to-person transmission.

According to a press release, both patients are not hospitalized.



RELATED: Coronavirus: 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County, officials say

"We continue to monitor the situation closely to protect the health of San Benito County residents and limit the spread of this virus," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, San Benito County Health Officer. "We are working closely with Bay Area health officials, local health care providers and community partners."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthillnesscoronaviruschinau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chiefs within three and have ball back
J.Lo, Shakira take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Bay Area's 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
Show More
Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
Antioch teen shot outside East Bay high school has died, officials say
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
49ers, faithful gear up for Super Bowl in pregame festivities
More TOP STORIES News